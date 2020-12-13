Melissa Riso Sizzles In Tight Jeans & A Cable-Knit Crop Top

Brunette beauty Melissa Riso surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous snap taken outdoors in a scenic spot. Melissa posed next to a large tree trunk, and the grass below her was scattered with leaves. A large hedge of greenery provided a stunning natural backdrop for the shot, and there were a few additional pieces of furniture and decor, such as a black wicker bench and a large pot with a plant in it.

The focal point, however, remained Melissa’s toned physique and casual, autumnal ensemble. She rocked a pair of skinny jeans that fit her like a second skin. The fabric stretched over her sculpted rear and toned thighs, clinging to her shapely calves before ending right at her ankles. The bottoms fit her like a glove and showcased her incredible figure.

She paired the jeans with a cranberry-colored cable-knit crop top. The garment had a crew neckline and long sleeves that extended past her wrists, covering up her hands. The knit material draped over her ample assets and her slender arms, skimming her curves but not clinging too tightly. The sweater ended a few inches below her breasts with a ribbed border, leaving plenty of her chiseled stomach on display.

Melissa finished off the look with a pair of hoop earrings, and some ankle booties with a lace-up front and chunky heel. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail that left her stunning features on full display, and she placed both hands on her hips as she posed for the image.

She had one foot planted, and the other foot rested against the trunk of the tree in a pose that accentuated her curves. Melissa paired the sexy shot with a heartfelt caption discussing judgment on social media, and encouraging her followers to keep a positive mindset. She flashed a radiant smile at the camera, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 7,100 likes as well as 162 comments within 14 hours of going live.

