WWE’s Lana Flaunts Long Legs & Significant Sideboob While Rocking One-Piece Bodysuit In Sultry Photo

WWE superstar Lana took to Instagram this weekend and shared a sexy black and white snap, much to the delight of her 3.8 million followers.

The photo depicted the “Ravishing Russian” standing with her legs spread apart and resting her booty on a stool. Her long blond hair dangled behind her head, and she stared into the camera with an alluring expression on her face.

Lana also dressed down for the occasion. She wore a black one-piece bodysuit that accentuated her enviable physique and long legs. The gaps in the attire also meant that she displayed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob.

She wore a denim jacket at the time as well, though most of it had been stripped off for the snap. Lana kept her arms inside the sleeves and allowed the jacket to rest on the stool, ensuring that the focus was on her fantastic figure.

The wrestler topped off the outfit with a pair of heels that exposed most of her feet. She wore white nail polish, which was visible on her big toe.

In the accompanying caption, Lana shared a positive sentiment with her fans. She told them to never stop pursuing their goals, even when they may seem out of reach.

The photo, and the message, went down a treat with the Monday Night Raw star’s admirers, as many of them responded positively and passionately. As of this writing, the upload has received over 128,000 likes. Some of Lana’s followers also took a moment to gush over her in the comments section.

“I appreciate the motivation, Lana,” wrote one Instagram user, emphasizing their appreciation with a smiling face emoji.

“You are a dream,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

Lana’s husband, Miro, also made an appearance via his own Instagram to show his appreciation for the blond bombshell.

“Wow,” he wrote. Despite being a man of few words, his sentiment was echoed throughout the replies section by many fans and peers.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Miro joined his wife for a social media upload over the weekend. The couple uploaded a video of them shaking their booties for a special holiday reel, and it went down a treat with their supporters.

The Inquisitr report also pointed out that Lana impressed her admirers with a scantily-clad swimsuit photo recently, too. She is known for tantalizing her fans on social media, and her latest uploads are a prime example of why she’s gained so much popularity.