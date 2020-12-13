AEW News: Wrestler Says Some Members Of The Locker Room Are Unhappy With Jim Ross

Jim Ross has been critical of AEW stars’ in-ring work on his podcast and while calling some of their matches on Dynamite. However, this has upset some of the wrestlers behind the scenes.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, an unnamed performer revealed that the Hall of Famer needs to change his approach. The wrestler noted that they believe the announcer’s experience and advice are valuable to them, but they’re less likely to listen if he keeps bashing their work on the air.

“I grew up watching JR and he is the best and we love it that he calls our matches but maybe find a different way to criticize the wrestlers in the ring. Everyone is doing what they have been taught. I agree that sometimes things need to be slowed down but that won’t happen when the guy who is supposed to help put us over is going out there and publicly burying us.”

As documented by WrestlingNews.co in a separate report, Ross didn’t mince his words about the new generation of stars. He criticized how the Super Kick is no longer a finishing move as too many performers use it liberally. While he didn’t mention any names, the Young Bucks are arguably the best-known for this trend.

Ross also lambasted AEW wrestlers who huddle up so they can catch “some leaping idiot” who jumps over the top rope. According to the Hall of Famer, they’re chasing “This is awesome chants” instead of making their bouts believable.

The commentator described the modern product as a “trapeze act” and continued by saying that more moves should be protected. Ross used some harsh language during his observation as well, and this may have upset some the performers whom he was referring to.

WrestlingNews.co reported that Jerry Lynn is respected behind the scenes. The former ECW star is supposedly a “straight shooter” who lets performers know his real thoughts. However, the locker room believes that he offers constructive criticism, and they appreciate that he doesn’t bury them publicly.

While Ross clearly has issues with the current product, he’s also shown that he’s prone to changing his mind sometimes. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, he admitted that he was wrong about Orange Cassidy at first.

Ross said that his old school sensibilities meant that he assumed Cassidy’s gimmick was stupid. However, the “King of Sloth Style” has won him over since then, suggesting that he is warming to certain aspects of the modern product.