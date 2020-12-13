Lucia Javorcekova Basks In The Sunlight While Wearing A Sexy Bikini

Lucia Javorcekova made her 1.9 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on December 12. The social media influencer spent some time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the update, Lucia stood barefoot on the fine, white sand in her scanty ensemble. She crossed her left leg over the other leg, and she did a tip-toe to make her limbs seem longer. The hottie raised her arms over her head as she looked straight into the camera with a seductive expression. Her flawlessly tanned skin glowed under the bright sunshine.

Wooden structures and palm trees mostly made up the background. The cloudless blue sky was also evident in the shot. According to the geotag, she was at the lovely Kanan Hotel & Spa in Tulum, Mexico.

Lucia flashed her curves in a tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top looked like a tiny crop top with short sleeves. It featured fully-lined cups that seemed to strain against her voluptuous breasts. It also boasted a small cut-out in between the cups that gave a nice view of her cleavage. Notably, the snug fit pushed her breasts inward and together. The sleeves helped emphasize her slim arms.

She sported a pair of scanty bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Some viewers went crazy over her taut stomach and abs. Thin straps formed the waistband, which accentuated her hips. It also had high leg cuts that showed plenty of skin around her groin area.

Lucia left her brunette locks down and styled in soft, wavy curls. She let the strands hang over her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption, the Slovakian model wrote something about her activity. She also revealed that her swimwear set came from Casa Jaguar Swim by tagging the brand in the picture. She also added tags for several social media pages in the post.

Like many of her shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 68,400 likes and 400-plus comments in less than a day. Hundreds of fans and followers dropped various messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“What a gorgeous woman! You have the most perfect body. I am so in love!” one of her followers wrote.

“Wild and wonderful. This is what perfection looks like. Your husband is a lucky guy,” commented another social media user.

“Omg! You are a gift from the gods. The ultimate bombshell,” a third fan added.