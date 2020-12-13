Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Looks Flawless In A Leather Jacket And High-Waisted Jeans

Social media star Hailie Jade, who first rose to fame as the daughter of “Lose Yourself” rapper Eminem, stunned her 2 million Instagram followers after posting a new double-pic update where she modeled a chic new ensemble.

For the top part of the look, Hailie wore a graphic t-shirt with a red retro car design on the front. To keep herself warm in the December chill, the Michigan native wore a turtleneck underneath. On top, she sported an edgy black leather jacket.

Hailie completed the look with a pair of classic jeans. The denim was a light-wash color that was only a couple shades darker than the white wall behind her. The jeans were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the waist to flatter her figure. The hem was slightly cuffed at the ankle to add a slightly rugged feel despite the urban setting.

She accessorized with two stacked silver necklaces and a beige hat. Her light brown hair was styled into a straight and sleek style.

Hailie posted two pictures in total. The first was a zoomed-in frame that captured the influencer from the hips up. She posed by holding a coffee cup with one hand a hat with her other. She looked down while offering a small smile, adding a sweet but mischievous vibe to the photo. The second was a full length shot, and Hailie pensively looked off into the distance while captured mid-stride.

In the caption for the upload, Hailie joked that even though reorganizing her “closet/life” was technically on the agenda for the weekend, she was probably going to spend her time binge watching The Vampire Diaries instead.

Fans went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 157,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments. Many commenters wrote in their own weekend plans or television show suggestions in addition to complimenting Hailie on her sartorial chops.

“Yessss more Hailie on our feed,” celebrated one user, emphasizing his excitement with two hallelujah hand emoji.

“Hailie I love your style and you are so beautiful and such a cutie,” raved a second.

“Sooo, I guess you could say you’re ‘cleaning out your closet,'” joked a third, referencing one of Eminem’s most popular hits.

“What does it feel like to be the GOATS daughter??!” added a fourth, concluding the comment with several fire symbol and sighing face emoji.

This is not the first time this holiday season that the 24-year-old has wowed her followers. As was covered by The Inquisitr, she recently stunned fans after shopping for a Christmas tree in trendy high-heeled boots.