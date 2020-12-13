Angeline Varona Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In A Ruched Dress

Angeline Varona heated up her Instagram page on Saturday, December 12, with a smoking-hot update that tantalized her 2.6 million followers. In the latest post, the Miami-based model rocked a tight-fitting dress that showcased her hourglass figure.

In the saucy snap, Angeline could be seen inside her bedroom, dressed in her sexy outfit. She stood in front of a big mirror as she held her phone with her left hand. The babe occupied mostly one side of the frame and popped her hip to the side. She positioned the mobile device away from her body to get a nice angle. The shot showed her from the thighs, and it displayed a nice look at her body.

Angeline gazed at her phone’s screen, checking out her stance as she took the selfie. The windows behind her indicated that it was nighttime, although the place was well-lit by artificial lights, and it also illuminated her curves. A bed with her cat lounging on top was seen in the background of the shot.

In the update, the Latina rocked a white dress. The garment had a skintight fit that emphasized her slender frame. As a result, her flat midsection was noticeable in the photo. It had floss-like straps that went over her shoulders for support, and it helped highlight her shoulders and slim arms. Its deep neckline also displayed a generous amount of her decolletage, but the snug fit made her cleavage pop. Tiny cut-outs were seen in between the padded cups, which showed a hint of her buxom curves.

For the occasion, Angeline wore her brunette hair in a center part and opted for a straight hairstyle. She let long strands fall on her back. The hottie kept her accessories simple as not to distract viewers from her new outfit. She only wore a gold bangle and a minimalistic ring. She completed her look by painting her nails white.

Angeline wrote a lengthy caption. She explained why her bed was on the floor and shared about her furniture. She also gave credit to her lash artist by tagging the Instagram page in the post.

Since being published, the new share has been liked more than 85,500 times and has received over 870 comments. Fans and fellow models wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how gorgeous and sexy she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a trail of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed.

“Hotness! At least you got Nala and Ditto to keep you extra warm,” a fan commented.

“Absolutely stunning! OMG!!” gushed another admirer.

“Such a queen,” a third follower wrote.