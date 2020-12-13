Martha Stewart, 79, Reportedly Thriving With Online Dating, Got 14 Marriage Proposals After ‘Thirsty’ Pool Pic

The lifestyle guru is allegedly dating men she meets online and through friends as she looks for 'fun and good company.'

Martha Stewart is reportedly meeting more suitors now than ever, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The lifestyle guru, 79, has not let the global health crisis put a damper in her dating life, a source told OK magazine.

“She meets guys online and through mutual friends,” the insider revealed to the outlet. “Sometimes it’s for a drink and dinner at her place, and sometimes it goes further, but there’s no pressure. Just a lot of fun and good company.”

The source added that more than three decades after her divorce from her husband Andrew Stewart, Martha has “a lot of catching up to do in the romance department.” While she spent decades focusing on her lifestyle empire, Martha still has what it takes to catch the eye of eligible bachelors despite the fact that she’s eyeing her 80th birthday next year.

Martha caused a stir over the summer after she snapped a smoldering pool selfie that showed her emerging from the water in her East Hampton pool while in full glam mode. The pic got the attention of more than a dozen potential husbands.

The OK insider teased that the media mogul got “14 proposals” after posting that flirty pool pic.

“She hasn’t lost her appeal, and younger men still find her sexy and wild,” the source dished. “She never realized dating could be this thrilling!”

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Martha apparently changed her tune on online dating over the past few years. While the OK insider didn’t specify if she is using dating apps or simply responding to guys who slide into her DMs, the Entertaining author previously admitted to the Daily Mail that she wasn’t keen on online matchups.

After trying her luck on Match.com, Martha described the experience as “brutal” and “awful” because the algorithm didn’t “fit” her. She also told the site that she had no problem meeting men without the use of technology.

“Men are just lined up at the door,” she teased at the time.

As for her type, it has long been rumored that Martha will only date men who are at least 10 years younger than her, and her leaked Match.com profile allegedly stated that she was only interested in non-smoking guys who more than $150,000 USD a year, have a graduate degree, and are between 5’10” and 6′,” per Harper’s Bazaar.

Martha has kept her dating life mostly private ever since her divorce from lawyer and publisher Andrew Stewart in 1990 after nearly 30 years of marriage. While the lifestyle guru shares a daughter, Alexis, with her ex-husband, the two parted ways in 1990 and never spoke again.

“Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family,” Martha told People earlier this year. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful.”