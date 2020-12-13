Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A String Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun With Her Knees Spread

Aussie bombshell Tarsha Whitmore brought the heat to Instagram with a sizzling bikini post this morning, showing some major skin in a baby-blue, string, two-piece swimsuit while chilling on a chaise lounge chair. The blond beauty struck a sultry pose sitting on her heels with her knees spread, giving fans an eyeful of her gorgeous curves and glistening tan.

“You’re glowing,” one follower noticed her perfect bronze, which was emphasized by the sunlight illuminating the model’s toned body.

“Wow you look amazing,” remarked a second admirer.

“What a babe tarsha,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“This colour [sic] on you tho,” a fourth person complimented her pool attire.

Tarsha leaned back on her hands and stuck out her chest for the camera, displaying her voluptuous assets. Her busty cleavage was exposed by a skimpy top featuring small, triangular cups that were spaced widely apart. The ruched number also flashed a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob and underboob, and framed her ample décolletage with a set of dainty spaghetti straps. Another thin string ran across the chest line and around her back, directing even more attention to her perky bosom and highlighting the model’s buxom figure.

The bathing suit was complete with a super revealing bottom, which boasted an insane high cut that fully bared her hips. The item had a narrow front with a notched waistline that dipped below her belly button and accentuated her flat tummy. Meanwhile, the sides stretched above her hip bones, emphasizing her taut waist and hourglass frame.

The scanty bikini flaunted her strong, curvy thighs and showcased her trim midriff. The hot look also gave fans a peek at her navel piercing, whose sheen was dimmed by that of her smooth, supple skin. Her golden locks were also set aglow by the glaring sun rays. Tarsha kept her hairstyle simple, sporting tousled waves that framed her face and spilled down her back.

The 20-year-old gazed longingly into the camera as she slightly tilted her head and parted her lips. Her laid back mood was reflected in her caption, which included an emoji of a smiling face wearing sunglasses. The model disclosed her location with a Gold Coast, Queensland geotag. She credited her eye-popping swimwear to Oh Polly, which Tarsha represents as brand ambassador.

The sultry snap proved very affective at captivating fans’ attention, garnering more than 9,900 likes and 80 comments in the first two hours of posting.

Tarsha has been serving up a slew of provocative looks all week long. Just three days ago, the gorgeous blonde showed off her hourglass curves in see-through black lace lingerie while posing seductively for a steamy bedroom snap. Earlier this week, the smokeshow tantalized her audience with cleavage by going braless under a skintight crop top with a sheer, mesh front.