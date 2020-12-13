‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Showcases Perky Buns In Glittering Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil brought on the heat with her latest social media share. The redhead posted a throwback photo where she wore a glittering swimsuit that revealed her decadent curves. A throng of admirers raced to view the offering and engaged with her on the platform.

Haley updated her feed on Saturday, December 12. In her caption, she shared that she missed the SI team, the photographer, and being able to travel to exotic locations. She added heart, sun, and palm tree emoji to her remark.

The 28-year-old rocked a one-piece swimsuit that, at first glance, seemed almost sheer. The sparkly fabric clung to her bodacious curves and highlighted her curvy figure. The swimming costume was high-cut and showed off her hips, thighs, and endless legs. The silvery sheen of the swimwear also complemented her heavily bronzed skin tone.

The pic was taken outside in the bright heat of the day. She appeared to be standing in some very shallow water with her back against a natural wall behind her.

Haley placed her pert, round booty against the dark wall. She also bent her leg to put her left foot beside her knee creating a small triangle between her legs and added more visual interest in the shot. Haley flung her head backward and raked her hands through her tousled red mane. Haley closed her eyes, as if she was enjoying an ecstatic moment, and slightly parted her mouth for a provocative, sultry pose.

The bikini maven has amassed a fan base of over 349,000 fans who follow her posts. The photo has already accumulated more than 7,000 likes since she uploaded it. It has also received a slew of compliments in the comments section.

An admirer thought that she would be perfect for an iconic role.

“I am feeling a Bond Girl on this one. So beautiful,” they suggested.

Another made a public wish, hoping that it would someday come true.

“You are so beautiful. Manifesting a shoot like this in my life,” they wrote.

“Glowing goddess shot by the photography queen [heart-eyed emoji] @josie_clough,” a follower raved.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical about her looks and declared their undying love.

“I am the moth to your flame. I seek out your beauty and wish you were mine. I will love you forever Haley Kalil,” they gushed.

The Inquisitr reported that Haley recently shared a smoking-hot photo. The ginger-haired model rocked a skintight white bustier-style dress that clung to her incredible curves. She flaunted her waspish waist and bountiful cleavage in that particular shot.