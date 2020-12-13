Josie Canseco Flaunts Incredibly Fit Figure & Perky Booty In A Teal Bikini

Josie Canseco sent temperatures soaring on Sunday, December 13, when she posted two stunning snaps on Instagram. The American model slipped into a teal bikini that flaunted her killer curves.

In the first pic, Josie was photographed outdoors in her scanty attire. Avid fans of the social media star know that she recently went on a vacation with her friends, as seen on her Instagram stories. According to the geotag, she was The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, located in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Josie posed in the swimming pool with two of her friends. The overhead shot saw the hottie standing in the middle with one leg forward. She raised her right hand over her head to shield her eyes from the bright glare of the sun. She looked directly at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The second photo featured Josie posing sideways, with most of her toned backside directed to the camera. She placed her hands on her pert derriere as she looked down on the water. The snapshot also showed stunning views of the ocean. The blue sky filled with clouds, and the nearby island was also evident in the background of the shot.

Josie rocked a tiny bandeau-style top that had a ruched design across the chest area. The thick fabric covered what was necessary, and the deep neckline left her cleavage exposed. It also had thin straps that clung to her neck for support and extra-long straps crisscrossed around her toned midsection, emphasizing her small waistline. The cut also left plenty of skin exposed, and it helped accentuate her flat tummy and abs.

The matching bottoms were just as skimpy. The waistband sat very low on her waist, with only a small fabric covering her privates. Like the top, it had strings that tied on the sides of her hips. The high leg cuts also elongated her legs, and the thong design showcased her round posterior.

The blond left her long hair down and wet from swimming. Her locks were slicked back with the ends falling on her back. She sported several accessories, including a chain necklace and a ring.

In the caption, Josie expressed her feelings about the location. She also shared that her bikini came from a brand called Jumelle by tagging the retailer’s Instagram page in the picture.

The smoking-hot shots were met with huge support from her online supporters. As of this writing, the post amassed more than 125,000 likes and over 230 comments. Her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her fantastic figure, her good looks, and her swimwear.

“Okay, you’re perfect,” a fellow influencer wrote.

“SO BEAUTIFUL,” gushed another admirer.