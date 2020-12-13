Lisa Vanderpump Heartbroken Over The Death Of Her Dog, Giggy: ‘It has Been An Awful Year’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shared the devastating news on social media.

Lisa Vanderpump is devastated over the death of her dog, Giggy.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the heartbreaking news of her famous pup’s death on Instagram and Twitter as she looked back on his life with a series of photos that showed him dressed in mini tuxedos and other sparkly suits.

In the caption to the post, Vanderpump wrote that her family was “devasted” by the passing of their beloved Pomeranian. The restaurateur told her millions of social media followers that it was because of Giggy that she started the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation and that his legacy will live on because of that.

Vanderpump also addressed Giggy’s death on a poignant Twitter post.

“It has been an awful year, no doubt about it…,” she wrote. ” My little furry man just passed…My heart is broken. So much loss, in so many ways. But we will get through this together, have courage in the face of adversity. Love to you all. Goodnight.”

Fans and celebrity friends rallied around Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, as they paid tribute to their beloved dog with social media comments.

“Giggy was the First Dog of Bravo,” wrote pal Andy Cohen. ” Truly love at first sight for the cutest pup we’d ever seen. RIP beautiful Gigolo.”

“Rip Giggy, you were and will always be iconic!” added Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

“RIP Giggy you were loved by many and brought so much joy to the world, ” added fellow co-star, Tom Schwartz.

Fellow SURvers Scheana Shay and Raquell Leviss also showed support for the couple, as did their Vanderpump Dogs partner, Dr. John Sessa, who promised that Giggy’s legacy will “truly” live on in the work that they do at the Foundation they started in 2016.

Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo, also shared an image of Giggy, seen on Instagram here, as she said goodbye to her family’s “beloved boy.” The post received sympathetic comments from Bravo veterans Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Beau Clark.

Giggy was one of the most popular dogs on TV. He was featured on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from the Bravo reality show’s debut in 2010 and even made a cameo when Vanderpump competed on Dancing With the Stars. He was always dressed fabulously, sometimes in his owner’s signature pink color, and would often make appearances with his famous owners at Hollywood events.

Vanderpump previously told her fans that Giggy wore sweaters and hats because he was afflicted with the disorder alopecia, which affected his hair growth.