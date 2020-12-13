Abby Dowse Slays In Risqué Lingerie While Posing With Thighs Apart

On Sunday, December 13, Abby Dowse proclaimed her love of black lace with a smoking-hot Instagram share wherein she smoldered in risqué lingerie. The Aussie beauty served up a close-up view of her phenomenal figure, putting her chest and hips front and center while posing with her thighs apart.

Abby’s busty assets were barely contained by a cupless bra that exposed massive underboob in addition to flaunting her cleavage. The scandalous number was decorated with dainty, broken lace embroidery draping from the middle of the hollowed-out cups. The pattern got denser around her private parts, maintaining her modesty with a pair of strategically placed rose blooms. The delicate embroidery extended to the spaghetti shoulder straps, one of which had fallen down Abby’s upper arm. The bra wings were also cut-out, making for an overall ultra-revealing look that flashed major skin.

The bombshell’s waist was emphasized by a narrow belt that mirrored the strappy design of the top. The item was beautifully ornate with lacy garters that ran down her hips and legs. Beneath the garter, Abby rocked a semi-sheer lingerie bottom with a low waistline that bared her flat tummy, framing her belly button and drawing attention to her piercing holes. The panties were extremely high-cut and featured double side straps that accentuated her chiseled lower body.

The three-piece was from online retailer Fashion Nova, which the brand ambassador made sure to credit with a tag on her photo. Abby paired the insanely sexy lingerie with elegant gold jewelry, which included large hoop earrings, a pair of chain bracelets, and a band ring on one of her fingers. She adorned her incredible décolletage with a cross-pendant necklace that further drew the eye to her perky chest.

The smokeshow put on a scintillating display as she placed both hands on her thighs and cocked her hip. Her shoulder was cocked and her waist was bent at a slight angle that highlighted her sculpted midriff and fit figure. Her long tresses tumbled down her shoulder and arm in tousled waves, giving her more sex appeal.

Abby’s face was partly featured in the picture, which only showed her provocatively parted lips. Likewise, her legs were cropped out of the frame, resulting in a seductive snap that spotlighted her hourglass shape and sizzling curves. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated her toned body, putting extra emphasis on her voluptuous assets. The golden rays set her tanned skin and blond hair aglow.

The steamy upload sent fans into a meltdown, garnering more than 16,500 likes in the first two hours. Plenty of Abby’s admirers also stopped by the comments section to compliment her beauty and fierce physique.

“Gorgeous enticing and alluring,” one Instagrammer said of the hot look.

“Wow Abby you really and truly look so spectacular in black,” agreed a second fan.

“The detail looking all regal like the goddess you are,” a third person appreciated the photo’s close perspective.

“Black lace and your beautiful tanned body what a combination Abby,” wrote a fourth follower.