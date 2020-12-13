‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Cosplays Tokyo From ‘Money Heist’

French model Thylane Blondeau, who was dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” as a child, wowed her 3.8 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she tried on a new hairstyle inspired by a character from the Netflix show Money Heist.

For the occasion, the Instagram star wore a casual ensemble that consisted of a pair of leggings and oversized top. The top was a classic long-sleeved t-shirt, made from a cotton-blend fabric and featuring a crew neckline.

The background color of the shirt was a soft white hue that both added to the casual aesthetic of the photo as well as complementing Thylane’s sun-kissed skin. Across the front of the shirt was the design of a yellow face with its mouth wide open. Radioactive symbols were plastered onto the face’s forehead and cheeks, and a black and white image of a hand was printed across the face’s eyes.

Thylane coupled the shirt with a pair of sleek black leggings. She accessorized with a pair of gold safety-pin design earrings.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the upload was the model’s hairstyle. It was a short and choppy bob cut with bangs and appeared to be inspired by the character of Tokyo from the Spanish crime series Money Heist. Thylane herself appeared to foster the connection by writing “Tokyo who?” in her caption for the post.

Thylane posted four photos all together, and all were taken selfie-style. In the first, she stood in front of the mirror so that her bottom half was obscured. She examined the picture through her camera as she snapped the shot. In the second, Thylane perched on top of a chair and bent one knee. While one hand gripped her phone, the other held onto an iced coffee.

The third photo was almost identical to the second, only this time, Thylane stuck out her tongue towards her nose to add some sultriness to the shot. Last but not least, she made a silly expression while looking into the mirror.

Fans went wild over the new look, and awarded the post over 81,000 likes and around 350 comments.

“Stunning stunning stunning,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with three red heart emoji.

“Tokyo was my favorite character but I love the Tokyo look on you!” raved a second.

“So beautiful with dark hair,” added a third.

“It’s cute and sassy. Love it,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with a sparkling pink heart.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Thylane wowed fans earlier this week after modeling a semi-sheer sequined dress.