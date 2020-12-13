Luciana Del Mar Rocks Skimpy Pink Crop Top & Jeans

Luciana Del Mar showcased her incredible body as she rocked a racy new ensemble for a Instagram upload that she shared to her feed over the weekend.

In the stunning shots, Luciana looked like a total smokeshow as she dressed her fit physique in a skimpy pink crop top. The garment featured thin straps that showcased her toned biceps and shoulders. The shirt clung tightly to her chest and featured a square neckline that flaunted her cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted jeans. The denim fit snugly around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips and accentuated her long, lean legs.

Luciana accessorized her scanty style with a bracelet around her wrist and a black and white handbag hanging over her forearm. She also sported a pair of sneakers.

In the first photo, Luciana stood with her hip pushed out and one hand resting behind her head. She looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The second shot featured the model arching her back and giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

The third shot was similar. In the fourth pic, Luciana tugged at her hair as she closed her eyes. In the background, a concrete wall could be seen, as well as some green foliage.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Luciana’s 965,000-plus followers went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 82,000 times within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Looking lovely,” one follower wrote.

“Lovinnnnng these outfits lately babe,” another gushed.

“Awesome style.. hair looks amazing,” a third social media user gushed.

“Never settle for less always strive to do more,” a fourth person commented.

The model never seems to be shy when it comes to flashing some skin in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking scanty lingerie, teeny bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a sexy black lace underwear set with frilly trim. The ensemble contoured to her curves and gave her fans something to drool over. That post was also a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 590 comments.