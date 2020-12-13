Morgan Ketzner Displays Bare, Tanned Thighs In Latest Instagram Share

Instagram celebrity Morgan Ketzner took to her social media account with a stunning update on Saturday, delighting her 625,000 followers. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model adjusted her wardrobe for chillier weather, but still displayed a gorgeous look that left fans wanting more.

Morgan wore a stylish sweater that was just long enough to make it impossible to discern whether she was wearing the garment as a tiny mini dress or a shirt, but short enough to showcase nearly all of her long, tanned legs.

The sweater was light gray with a ribbed knit and slouchy, over-sized sleeves. She cinched the loose-fitting top around the slimmest part of her waist with a brown snakeskin belt featuring silver hardware, which appeared to be her only accessory. She also wore a pair of white sneaker with no visible socks.

Morgan’s entire figure was captured in the frame as she posed casually for the camera. She balanced her weight on one leg and crossed the other foot in front of her, while toying with a few of her golden curls with her left hand.

The background showed a small lake dotted along the edges with tall palm trees.

She geotagged her location in Papago Park, a public recreation area just outside of downtown Phoenix, Arizona. According to the official website, the city-owned park boasts a wide array of activities including hiking, fishing, and golfing.

Morgan’s devoted Instagram supporters couldn’t get enough of her look, and hundreds of fans took to the comments section express their adoration for the petite swimsuit model.

“You look beautiful beautiful [princess] and happy lovely weekend to you,” one follower declared.

“Looks warm and you look stunning,” praised a second fan, who loved her cozy winter attire.

“Killin’ it, as always! Have a fantastic Saturday!” a third person exclaimed.

“Most beautiful woman on the planet!! I truly believe that,” another supporter insisted.

The majority of people elected to convey their feelings using series of affectionate emoji as opposed to putting them into words. As is frequently the case, heart-eyes and flames seemed to be most prolific — but many fans got creative and other symbols included the queen, applause, red rose, one-hundred percent, and peach icons.

Just a few days ago, The Inquisitr covered an update in which Morgan displayed her incredible physique while wearing a skimpy, raspberry-colored bikini that beautifully emphasized her pert bust. She stood close to the camera to capture her taut abdominal muscles and slender hips.

Morgan indicated in the caption that the poolside snap was taken in Miami, Florida, and said that she loved the location.