Khloe Terae Showcases Scintillating Curves In Sultry Photo Edit

Blonde bombshell Khloe Terae turned up the heat on her Instagram timeline with a photo update that showed her tempting physique in a whole new light. The sultry snapshot, which went live on Saturday night, showed Terae in a form-fitting, halter-style bodysuit as she struck a provocative pose.

While her naturally alluring assets would more than suffice in enthralling her 2.5 million followers on the platform, the 27-year-old’s latest offering added an extra layer to the mix as it was enhanced with a visually stimulating edit.

Terae’s face and torso were remixed with a blue-gray skin tone, while her lower body and arms gave off an eerie crimson glow. Furthermore, her scanty, one-piece suit appeared to sparkle and scintillate in the light.

In the caption, the cover girl hyped a new, custom photo filter she was about to drop — appropriately dubbed “the KHLOË” — calling it the “most glam yet.” She also tagged Dallas, Texas-based photographer Deon Casey as the man behind the camera in the shot.

Meanwhile, her fans were raving about the glamour she projected in the uploaded picture, taking to the comments section to publicly swoon over her sensuous display.

“Baaaaaaaaaaabe omg,” raved one particularly impassioned fan. “This is everything [fire emoji].”

“Very beautiful and breathtaking and gorgeous Miss Khloe,” appraised a second supporter.

“WOWWW A GODESSSS,” wrote model/actress Quiggle Ignacio. “Are you even real??”

Terae’s fans further engaged with her post by double-tapping it to the tune of 1,500 likes in under an hour.

The former Playboy Cyber Girl of the Year for 2015 was snapped standing confidently before the camera with her hands on her shapely hips and her prominent eyes piercing its lens. Adding to her smoldering expression was her furrowed brow and full, pouty lips which were glistening in the picture.

Her bleached blond hair, which bore an icy hue in the edit, was pulled tightly back into a high ponytail. From there, it flowed out widely, draping over her shoulders and upper arms and extending all the way down to her waist on both sides.

Tereae’s collarbone jutted out on her right side, just above the neckline of her bedazzled bodysuit. A modest showing of cleavage owned the middle of the frame, while the bottom third of the photo emphasized her slender, yet sinuous midsection. The model further accentuated her shape by spreading her thighs slightly.

