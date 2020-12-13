Demi Rose Exposes Bare Booty In A Thong & Animal-Print Corset

Demi Rose left little to the imagination as she rocked a revealing look for a brand new Instagram upload, which she posted to her account on Saturday night.

In the sexy shots, Demi exposed her bare booty as she sported a teeny black thong. The panties were cut high over her curvy hips.

She added a colorful orange and black corset that featured fringe on the sides. The garment was strapless to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a low-cut neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage. The ensemble accentuated her tiny waist and muscular thighs as well. She accessorized the look with a large sunhat on her head.

In the first photo, Demi posed with her pert posterior facing the camera. She arched her back and allowed one arm to rest in front of her. The other hand came up to touch her hat. She looked over her shoulder with a sexy expression on her face.

The second shot featured Demi with one hand on her hip as she tilted her head downward. In the background of the shots, tons of green foliage could be seen. A sunlit blue sky and a swimming pool was also visible. She geotagged her location as Tanzania.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head.

Demi’s 15.3 million followers immediately began to respond to the snaps by clicking the like button more than 97,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it was shared to her timeline. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 950 remarks about the pics during that time.

“This is iconic,” one follower stated.

“Loving this pic,” another gushed.

“Whoa I did not know you had a booty like that. Killing it in Africa like a queen,” a third comment read.

“Oh My. Wow. Wow. I can’t even think of words to describe how stunning you are in these pics,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model never seems to shy away from showing off her enviable curves in stunning ensembles that highlight her ample assets.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted for a teeny bright green bikini as she soaked up some sunshine at the beach in The Maldives with some gorgeous scenery behind her. That post was also a huge hit among her supporters. To date, that post has pulled in more than 540,000 likes and over 4,500 comments.