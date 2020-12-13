Lindsay Brewer Flashes Sculpted Abs In A Tiny Pink Top While Eating Popcorn

Lindsay Brewer grabbed the attention of her adoring fans in her most recent Instagram update over the weekend. The hot racecar driver looked stunning as she served up some steamy looks for the camera.

In the sexy shots, Lindsay looked to be enjoying a girls night as she cuddled up with her gal pals to watch television. She rocked a clingy pink tube top that wrapped snugly around her busty chest and showed off her cleavage. The garment also flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders in the process.

She added a pair of matching sweatpants. The pants featured a drawstring waistband that hugged her curvaceous hips and accentuated her thighs. Her taut tummy and sculpted abs were also on full display in the snaps.

In the first photo, Lindsay sat in a black leather theater chair. She bent both of her knees and placed one hand next to her on the cushion. Her other hand held a piece of popcorn, as a large bowl of the snack rested in front of her. Her back was arched and her shoulders were pulled back as she tilted her head and smiled for the camera. In the second shot, she snuggled up under a gray blanket with two friends.

She wore her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Lindsay’s over 1.4 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 38,000 likes within the first day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 220 remarks about the pics during that time.

“You are always so gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“I just like how you stunt on everybody!” another gushed.

“Very beautiful and stunning,” a third social media user wrote.

“The most beautiful baby in the World,” a fourth person quipped.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her fit figure in her online snapshots. She’s become known for showcasing her cleavage, long legs, and tiny waist in revealing outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently flaunted her tanned skin as she posed in a skintight brown shirt with long sleeves and a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes. That post was also a huge hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 87,000 likes and over 770 comments.