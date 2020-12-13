Yovanna Ventura Stuns In Corset Top & Low-Rise Sweatpants

On Friday, December 12, American model Yovanna Venture shared a series of stunning snaps with her 5.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing outside on a sidewalk in front of a black brick wall. For the photo shoot, she opted to wear a white collared shirt over a partially unhooked corset top. She also sported a pair of cream-colored low-rise sweatpants. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on display. In addition, the color of the garments beautifully complemented her tan skin. She finished off the casual look with white tennis shoes, sizable hoop earrings, rings, and a black purse.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a sleek, straight style. Her nails were also manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Yovanna stood with her legs apart. She touched the top of her head and held on to the strap of her purse with her unoccupied hand. She focused her gaze on the camera lens, parting her full lips. She brought both of her hands to her side and continued to look directly at the photographer in the following photo. The final shot showed her leaning against the wall with one of her knees bent.

In the caption, which was originally written in Spanish and translated to English through Google Translate, Yovanna asked her followers where they would like to go. She also tagged the clothing company PrettyLittleThing, suggesting that is where she received her ensemble.

Fans were quick to answer her question.

“Where ever [sic] you want to go,” wrote a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wherever you’d like,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Yovanna’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some just left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed an admirer, along with two red heart emoji.

“SO BEAUTIFUL,” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 46,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram updates consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black bodysuit. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.