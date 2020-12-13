Isabella Buscemi Stuns In Tiny Bikini For Smoking-Hot Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi tantalized plenty of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Friday, December 12, when she shared a smoking-hot new video of herself in a bikini.

The 22-year-old was recorded poolside on a beautiful sunny day for the footage, which was paired to a tranquil house song. She stood out in the reel as she struck a number of sexy poses that showed off her killer curves.

She sat down on her shins on a blue couch in the beginning of the clip. She adjusted her bottoms, flipped her hair, and enjoyed a Bang Energy drink. She was then captured in the pool as she stood inside of a pink floaty with her booty propped out. She sipped on her drink and adjusted her locks once more.

She emanated a flirty energy throughout the reel as she stared into the camera’s lens while switching between pouting and smiling widely. Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and blown out in large waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short with a vibrant red polish.

The model showed off her busty assets in a scanty peach-colored bikini that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny triangular cups struggled to contain her bosom, exposing a large amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

She teamed the number with a pair of off-white thong bottoms that featured high-rise transparent side-strings and easily highlighted her curvy hips, bodacious backside, and slim midriff.

She accessorized the look with a gold nameplate necklace and a navel piercing.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Bang Energy and their CEO’s Instagram handles. She also mentioned that she was “enjoying” the beautiful weather.

The jaw-dropping video quickly gathered support from social media users, amassing more than 23,000 likes and 116,000 plays since going live just a day ago. Additionally, more than 300 fans verbalized their admiration for Isabella, her bikini, and her stunning looks in the comments section.

“So so beautiful my love,” one Instagram user wanted to know.

“You are so unbelievably sweet and gorgeous,” a second fan added, following with a red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so perfect,” a third admirer commented, adding fire and heart-eye symbols.

“You are so fine, just in case no one has told you today” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Isabella has teased her followers with a number of breathtaking posts this week. She shared a stunning image on Thursday in which she rocked barely there black lingerie and fishnet stockings. That sizzling content has received more than 67,000 likes so far.