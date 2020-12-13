Halle Berry, 54, Goes Pantsless In A T-Shirt With Bare Legs & A Peek Of Panties On Display

Halle paid tribute to her boyfriend in a big way.

Halle Berry showed some skin during an outing with her boyfriend.

Halle, 54, used the caption of her latest Instagram post to reveal that she and her man, 50-year-old singer and music producer Van Hunt, enjoyed a little “Saturday swingin'” over the weekend. The photo that she shared included a huge tribute to the new guy in her life — his name was emblazoned on her black T-shirt in large pink letters. The top had a somewhat snug fit that showcased her curves and her slim waist. It was also rather short. Because Halle wasn’t wearing any pants, this meant that her panties were on display. Her intimate bottoms were black and appeared to be made out of delicate lace. She completed her unusual ensemble with a tan newsboy cap. Her highlighted hair spilled down from the bottom of the hat in slightly disheveled waves.

Halle’s bare thighs were pressed together, and her legs looked toned and smooth. The radiant Oscar winner flaunted her fit figure while posing on the steps of an Airstream. The door was open behind her, providing a glimpse of the cozy trailer’s silver interior. A large potted tree and a smaller plant sat near the door.

Halle’s face was turned to the side, but this didn’t hide the huge smile on her face. Her eyes were closed, making her appear downright ecstatic. She held a drink in one hand and lifted the other up in a saucy manner.

Halle’s Instagram followers didn’t hesitate to use the like button to show the actress a lot of love. Her post racked up upwards of 37,000 likes during the first hour after she shared it on her account. Her fans also used the comments section to express their feelings about the stunning snapshot. One famous face, Bring It On star Gabrielle Union, left a series of yellow heart emoji there.

“Happy to see you happy,” read a message from a fan.

“Timeless and effortless beauty,” another admirer commented.

“Hello beautiful, it looks like you were having a lot of fun,” wrote a third Instagrammer.

“If you were a song, you’d be the soundtrack to my life,” a fourth devotee added.

Halle’s racy photo update came after she delighted her fans with a fun and festive holiday-themed IG post. As reported by The Inquisitr, The X-Men star participated in the “Elf on the Shelf” social media challenge that recently took Hollywood by storm. For her riff on the rhyming name of the elf toy, she digitally added a mini version of Mariah Carey to a photo of herself. She deemed her take on the meme “Merry Carey on Berry.”