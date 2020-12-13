Hunter Biden Did Not Disclose $400K In Income From Burisma, Leaked Email Suggests

Hunted Biden, President-elect Joe Biden’s son, did not disclose $400,000 in income from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, according to an email obtained by NBC News.

The email, dated Jan. 16, 2017, was sent by Eric Schwerin, then-president of Rosemont Seneca Partners.

“In 2014 you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income.”

Schwerin also noted in his message that Hunter Biden made more than $1.2. million that year, working at Burisma, Rosemont Seneca Advisors and a legal firm.

NBC News received the email from Rudy Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello. Crucially, a spokesperson for Biden’s transition team did not dispute the authenticity of the document.

It remains unclear if Hunter Biden ever fully disclosed the Burisma income.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings were at the center of President Donald Trump’s impeachment probe last year. Trump was accused of pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens in what the Democrats described as an effort to damage the former Delaware senator’s presidential bid.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump, but the GOP-controlled Senate acquitted him of all charges.

Hunter Biden stopped working with Burisma in 2019 and later acknowledged that it was a mistake to sit on the board of the controversial company. In an interview last year, he admitted that he likely got the job because of his last name.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part,” the former vice president’s son said, claiming that he “did nothing wrong at all.”

In a tweet, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald accused the media of deliberately ignoring the scandal to help the Democratic Party win.

“Are emails about Hunter’s enriching himself by corruptly trading on his father’s name and influence in Ukraine and China still ‘Russian disinformation’ to be ignored, or is it OK to report it now that the election is safely over and admit that it’s real?” he asked.

As The New York Times reported, Hunter Biden revealed earlier this week that his “tax affairs” are being investigated by Justice Department prosecutors in Delaware.

He said that he is confident the investigation will show “that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are also investigating the former vice president’s son, according to reports. During the 2020 election, Attorney General William Barr allegedly worked to keep the probes hidden from the American public in order not to affect the outcome of the presidential race.