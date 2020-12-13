Donald Trump Will Likely Be In Prison Or Under House Arrest By Next Election, Commentator Says

Political commentator Bill Palmer on Saturday predicted that Donald Trump would be spending his time either in prison or under house arrest by the start of the 2024 election. The blogger made the projection while discussing the Washington, D.C. protests against the president’s loss, which saw some Trump supporters call for the destruction of the Republican Party.

“Pro-Trump protesters are now chanting ‘Destroy the GOP.'” Palmer tweeted. “Trump will be off the political stage soon, mired in criminal charges and financial collapse, uninterested in politics. And the lasting message he’s leaving with his supporters is they should never vote Republican again.”

When pressed on whether Trump’s supporters would be active in the forthcoming election, Palmer suggested they would not vote in protest before predicting the U.S. leader’s 2024 circumstances.

“But he’ll likely be in prison (or under house arrest awaiting trial) by the next election. So it’s not like he can run again. If his fans decide to punish the Republican Party for letting Trump rot, what other voting option will they have besides staying home?”

As The Inquisitr reported, the ongoing Million MAGA March is driven by Trump’s base and its increasing frustration with the GOP. The gathering comes amid a Supreme Court rejection of the U.S. leader’s legal team that marked the 57th legal loss in its battle to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Notably, far-right figure Nick Fuentes took the stage at the march and lashed out at prominent right-wing figures like Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro and criticized GOP lawmakers for not standing behind the head of state.

U.S. News & World Report previously touched on the various legal issues that await Trump after he leaves the White House. Notably, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is leading a probe into the real estate mogul’s business dealings, including whether he misled banks, tax authorities, or business partners. Elsewhere, New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether Trump lied about the value of his assets.

Given the trouble Trump faces from state investigations — which a pardon wouldn’t save him from — some speculated that the president could be imprisoned in New York after leaving the Oval Office. Duncan Levin, a former senior staffer under Vance Jr., suggested that the district attorney’s probe could lead to either misdemeanor charges or felonies.

Trump biographer David Cay Johnston suggested that it’s a very real possibility the president will be imprisoned in New York. The writer has also claimed that the real estate mogul belongs in prison.