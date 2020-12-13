Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Sizzling Bang Energy Video

Social media maven Yaslen Clemente stunned plenty of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Saturday, December 12, when she shared a smoking-hot new video of herself promoting Bang Energy.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was recorded outside for the footage, which was paired to Ariana Grande’s “POV,” as some palm trees were visible in the background. Yaslen filled up most of the frame as she struck a number of sexy poses.

She stood with the front of her body facing the camera and grabbed on her bottoms while slowly swinging her hips. She then flipped her hair, caressed her figure and walked up to the camera, before opening and sipping on a Bang Energy drink. Towards the end of the clip, she adjusted her locks with her left hand, and blew a kiss to the camera, exuding a flirtatious vibe.

Her hair was parted in the middle and styled in natural-looking curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She rocked her perfectly manicured nails short with a vibrant teal polish.

The model showed off her bosomy chest in a hot-pink bikini top that was made out of a ribbed material and seemingly tied around her neck and back. The garment’s low-cut cups struggled to contain her assets, causing an ample amount of cleavage to spill out. She paired the top with matching skimpy bottoms that provided little coverage, showcasing her curvy hips, pert booty, and slim core.

She accessorized the poolside look with a drop necklace and a naval piercing.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Bang Energy and their CEO’s Instagram handles. She also shared a discount code for the company’s products with her followers.

The jaw-dropping reel went live just 45 minutes ago and has already garnered more than 20,000 plays and over 5,000 likes, proving to be very popular with Yaslen’s fans. Dozens of admirers also complimented the model on her looks, her figure, and her choice of swimsuit.

“You are very gorgeous mami, for real my beautiful queen,” one user wrote, adding several heart-eye and fire emoji to their comment.

“Such a beauty,” a second fan chimed in, following their words with red-heart, fire and heart-eye symbols.

“You are a whole vibe,” a third admirer gushed.

“You look so gorgeous, the pink panties are fire,” a fourth individual asserted.

Yaslen has updated her Instagram feed with plenty of breathtaking content this week. Just earlier today, she uploaded a sexy photo of herself in a tiny workout top and skintight booty shorts from new her fitness brand, Oh Yas Fit.