Lyna Perez Flashes Underboob In Cropped Tee & Daisy Dukes: ‘Let’s Spend Every Saturday Together’

Lyna Perez barely kept everything Instagram legal in a new post on Saturday afternoon, which delighted her 5.8 million followers on the popular social media platform. She admitted that she’d like to spend every Saturday with them.

The model is well-known for her risque photos that ride the line, and she often shares pics of herself wearing nearly impossibly tiny bikinis. This time, though, she showcased her voluptuous curves in a little cropped white t-shirt, which she pinched slightly in the middle so that it barely covered her nipples while revealing a large portion of her underboob. She paired the tiny top with high-waisted, medium wash Daisy Duke shorts that covered half of her navel and showed off her curvy legs. The look emphasized Lyna’s flat tummy, slender waist, and shapely legs, with much of the focus on her rounded breasts.

The model’s highlighted brunette hair cascaded in loose curls from a center part with shorter layers framing her face and the ends falling nearly to her waist. She looked off to the side, and she stuck her pink tongue out, revealing her top teeth. Lyna accessorized with a hair tie around one wrist and a white handbag in her other hand. She had her fingernails painted light pink. She posed in front of a landscape of rolling hills dotted with green trees, several buildings, and a road in the distance. The blue sky looked clear and gorgeous.

Lyna’s followers approved of her sexy Saturday look, with nearly 125,000 hitting the “like” button and almost 2,500 taking the time to leave an uplifting comment. Many Instagram users chose to use the flame emoji to finish their replies.

“Um, yes, please. That’s nearly no top, and I’m here for it. You’re smoking hot, babe,” enthused one fan who added flames and hearts.

“I’m down for hanging out whenever and wherever you want, Lyna. Just let me know the moment and place so that I can be there,” a second devotee offered, including a laughing, crying smiley.

“You are stunning. Don’t threaten me with a good time, though. This is 2020 after all,” joked a third Instagrammer who added a blushing smiley and several flames.

“You are 100 percent worth it. You’re smoking hot,” a fourth follower wrote along with an okay sign and a red heart.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lyna looked smoking hot while wearing nothing but a white towel wrapped around her fit body for a flirty beachside snap that thrilled her fans.