Laura Marie Flaunts Cleavage In Nude Bikini Top & Crocheted Miniskirt

Laura Marie hit the pool for a day of fun in the sun for a new Instagram snapshot over the weekend. The brunette bombshell flaunted her bikini body in a racy outfit while gushing over her smooth skin.

In the sexy snap, Laura looked hotter than ever as she opted for a skimpy nude two-piece. The tiny bikini top boasted slim straps that tied around her neck and showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

She added to the look with a crocheted red miniskirt around her waist. The garment hugged her curvaceous hips and rested high over her muscular thighs while accentuating her slender midsection and long, lean legs.

Laura posed with her hip pushed out and one knee bent as she placed one hand behind her head. The other hand tugged at her skirt as she tilted her head to the side and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background of the snap, a large swimming pool could be seen. The sunlight glinted off of the water and glistened off of Laura’s tanned skin. A bright blue sky and some green foliage were also visible behind her.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,600 likes within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Pretty cute angel I love you,” one follower stated.

“So beautiful,” another wrote.

“Very hot and sexy women,” a third social media user gushed.

“I love how you look in a bathing suit. You’re so cute and your hair is really getting long. I love it. Keep slaying baby gurl,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in revealing clothing for her online uploads. She’s become known for rocking racy lingerie, teeny tops, and tight pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently opted for a bright pink bikini that tied in the front as she posed at her house and revealed that she was preparing to watch The Mandalorian. That post has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 170 comments to date.