Cosplay Model Liz Katz Rocks A Slave Leia Bikini To Wish Her Fans A Happy Hanukkah

Liz's 'Star Wars' photo shoot included a few Hanukkah-themed props.

Liz Kat paid tribute to a popular sci-fi franchise and a Jewish holiday in a festive photo that she recently shared on Twitter.

The cosplay model’s tweet wished her fans a Happy Hanukkah, but her pic was also heavy on Star Wars imagery. She posed on a detailed set that was seemingly designed to look like the inside of the Millennium Falcon, complete with a retro control board covered with switches, buttons, and dials. She opted to rock a costume based on one the most revealing outfits featured in the movie series: Princess Leia’s iconic slave bikini.

Her top was an exact replica of the one actress Carrie Fisher wore when her character, Princess Leia Organa, was held captive by Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. The stretchy cups were brown with sinuous accents designed to look like pieces of molded brass. The garment did wonders for Liz’s cleavage by tightly hugging her ample assets. A tiny string formed the piece’s halter neck, while the costume’s thick slave collar was left open.

Liz’s outfit included a panty that also looked like it was crafted out of brass with ornate detailing. It was attached to a silky red veil, which hung down between her legs. On her wrist, Liz wore a cuff that complemented her outfit. Her blond hair was blown out straight and mostly pushed back behind her shoulders.

The model sat on a chair beside the control panel and fixed her eyes on the camera while giving it a small smirk. In her her left hand, she held up a blue-and-white gift bag that featured a Star of David pattern. A small menorah with lit candles sat on top of the control panel, along with a few dreidels and chocolate coins in foil wrappers.

Liz’s Hanukkah greeting garnered over 9,000 likes, and her followers also responded to it with over 200 tweets. She replied to one fan who asked if she’s Jewish.

“Ancestry speaking, It doesn’t get much more Jewish than Katz,” Liz tweeted.

Many of her followers referenced her partner, YouTuber H2O Delirious, and the couple’s baby girl.

“Delirious is lucky to have you,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Is this post baby? Either way damn girl get it,” read another tweet.

Liz has done Star Wars cosplay before. In a recent Instagram pic, she paid homage to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian by rocking a helmet like that worn by the show’s titular character. She dressed “Babylirious” up like Grogu, aka “Baby Yoda.”