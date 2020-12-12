Gabby Epstein Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Peach Blouse While Out At Sea

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein sent thousands of her 2.3 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Saturday, December 12, when she shared some sexy new images of herself in revealing attire.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was photographed on a boat while out at sea for the three-slide series, as the ocean filled the background behind her. Despite the natural beauty surrounding her, Gabby stood out most as she struck several eye-catching poses that showed off her famous form.

In the first picture, the model sat down with the front of her figure facing the camera. She emitted a sultry vibe as she stared into the camera’s lens with her thumb in her mouth and her other hand between her thighs. She leaned forward in the second image, showcasing her chest. The third photo displayed her with her thumb in her mouth once more as she looked down in front of her.

Her highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and partially pulled back with some pieces falling around her face and others blowing in the wind. Her short nails looked to be manicured, complete with a light-colored polish.

Gabby flaunted her busty figure in a peach satin top with two thin straps and a plunging neckline that revealed a large amount of her cleavage. She teamed the number with a pair of denim booty shorts that featured rips on them. The skintight high-waisted bottoms accentuated her hips, booty, and slim core.

She accessorized the seaside look with several pieces of jewelry, including three gold necklaces, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, she shared an orange heart emoji and revealed that her ensemble was designed and manufactured by Pretty Little Thing, an online clothing company.

The sizzling series went live just three hours ago and has since amassed more than 38,000 likes, proving to be a smash hit with Gabby’s following. More than 240 followers also took to the comments section to overwhelm the model with compliments on her form, her looks, and her choice of apparel.

“That is a really flattering shirt,” one Instagram user commented.

“Face of an angel and body of a goddess, pure perfection,” a second fan chimed in.

“How can you be so beautiful,” a third admirer inquired, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Gorgeous…Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth individual asserted, following with star-eye emoji.

The model frequently updates her Instagram profile with smoking-hot content of herself, especially as of late. On December 9, she shared several images in which she sported a very tight teal dress that was made from satin.