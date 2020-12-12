Blac Chyna Shows Some Skin In Racy Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Blac Chyna went full bombshell as she put all of her ample assets on full display in an eye-popping new Instagram update on Saturday evening.

In the sexy shots, Chyna posed in a barely there gray bikini. The teen top featured thin spaghetti straps that fastened behind her back and around her neck while showing off her toned arms and shoulders in the process. The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage and also flashed her underboob.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her voluptuous hips while clinging to her teeny waist and accentuating her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight for the shots.

She accessorized the style with layered chains around her neck and dangling earrings. She also rocked bracelets on both wrists and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Chyna sat in a swimming pool with her legs apart and her hands resting on her knees. In the second shot, she arched her back and placed her hands behind her head while beaming a huge smile.

The third shot featured Chyna extending one arm out in front of her while glaring at something out of the frame. In the final pic, she leaned forward and turned her head to the side.

In the background of the pics, a stunning cityscape could be seen. Some green foliage was also visible behind Chyna.

She wore her bright teal hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Chyna’s over 16.2 million followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 27,000 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 280 messages during that time.

“It’s the body for me,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another stated.

“Vibe,” a third social media user gushed.

“Talented flawless goddess,” a fourth person commented.

The reality star is no stranger to showing off her epic curves in revealing ensembles. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, teeny tops, and scanty bathing suits in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blac Chyna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a scandalous red lingerie set and red heels that laced up her legs as she posed seductively for the camera. That post has raked in more than 195,000 likes and over 2,000 comments to date.