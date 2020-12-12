Chrishell Stause Sizzles In Lavender & Floral Bikini: ‘Trying To Keep My New Found Muscles’

Chrishell Stause treated her 1.9 million Instagram followers to a bikini photo while telling them how to find out what she likes to eat and letting them know that she’s trying to keep her definition after her stint on Dancing With The Stars.

In the shot, Chrishell stood amid a stunning rock formation with lots of golden sun shining from behind her, which made her seem to glow. She wore a black, white, and lavender floral bikini top that featured a plunging neckline, revealing a generous look at her cleavage. One of the suit’s straps fell off her shoulder. She paired it with solid-colored lavender bikini bottoms that rode low on her hips and featured two straps that wrapped around them.

Chrishell posed with one arm leaning on the rocks and her hand in her gorgeous hair. The model’s highlighted brunette locks fell in touseled beachy waves over one shoulder from a deep side part, obscuring part of her shoulder and most of one breast. The swimwear showcased Chrishell’s tightly toned tummy and her slender waist. She held one hand down by her legs, showing off a light purple manicure. The Selling Sunset star looked off in the distance with a large toothy grin on her full pink lips.

Chrishell noted that she has a feature in Women’s Health and explained that she wants to keep the muscles she gained during Dancing With The Stars. Her fans showed a lot of love on the post, with more than 53,600 hitting the “like” button, and nearly 300 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the actress.

“Can’t wait to read!!! But I think some people will be too distracted to read the article!!!!” teased one devotee who used flames to complete the comment.

“Stunning Chrishell. You’re always serving the people, and they love it. Thank you,” a second fan replied along with crowns.

“Okay, I see you. I’ll have what you’re having, please. Can you drop your workout routine for us too? I need some more motivation, and your body is goals, girl,” gushed a third Instagram user who included a bicep emoji and a blushing smiley.

“What a beautiful picture. You are such a strong woman, Chrishell,” a fourth follower wrote, adding hearts.

Chrishell often shares photos of herself with her Instagram followers to keep them engaged and offer an inside look at her life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she went dress shopping with Heather Rae Young for Young’s rehearsal dinner attire.