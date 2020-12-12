Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Underboob In Crop Top & Red Panties

Lauren Dascalo let it all hang out for her most recent Instagram update on Saturday afternoon. The stunning model flashed plenty of skin as she rocked some skimpy items of clothing.

In the racy pic, Lauren looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a barely there white crop top that featured a photo of a mouth with bright red lipstick and a lollipop. The shirt boasted long sleeves and could hardly contain her braless chest while flaunting her underboob in the process.

She added a pair of red lace panties to the outfit as well. The lingerie was pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as they accentuated her round booty and muscular thighs. She accessorized the look with a small pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Lauren stood with her legs apart and her back arched. She tugged on her panties and held a lollipop in her hand as she gave a steamy stare into the camera. The second shot featured her with her hip pushed out and her arm wrapped around her midsection as she brought the lollipop to her mouth.

In the caption of the photo, Lauren revealed that she had a bit of sweet tooth. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Lauren’s over 1.1 million followers made short work of showing their love for the photos by clicking the like button more than 12,000 likes within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 250 messages during that time.

“Red looks good on you,” one follower stated.

“Too hot too [sic] handle baby girl,” remarked another.

“Best babe ever,” a third comment read.

“Wooww you are so beautiful and sexy,” a fourth user wrote.

The model has become known for rocking racy looks in her online snaps. She’s often seen showing off her busty chest, toned arms, and flat tummy in revealing ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted for a black lingerie set with a matching garter belt as she posed on a piano. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. It’s pulled in more than 28,000 likes and over 620 comments thus far.