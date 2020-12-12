Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In A Plunging Champagne-Colored Mini Dress

On Saturday, December 12, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 620,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 30-year-old posing in an off-white walled room. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a champagne-colored ruched mini dress with billowy sleeves. The plunging garment, which was from a clothing company Oh Polly, accentuated her incredible curves and lean legs. She accessorized the chic look with a silver watch, a metallic bag, and a ring. The blond beauty had also styled her long locks in slightly tousled waves and a deep middle part.

In the first image, Rachel stood with her legs crossed and touched the back of her head. She placed her unoccupied hand on a lamp next to a credenza and focused her gaze on the camera lens, as she parted her full lips. She struck a similar pose and continued to look directly at the camera for the following photo. The final shot showed her sitting on a chair with green cushions. She rested her arm on the back of the chair while she held onto the strap of her purse.

The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken at the Manchester City Center, located in Manchester, England.

In the caption of the post, Rachel made reference to the color of her dress and advertised for Oh Polly.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You are the fittest thing,” wrote one fan, adding a fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow looking so beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“Beautiful smile!!! You’re so pretty!!!” remarked another admirer.

“Very gorgeous and stunning honey,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Rachel is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skintight black top with cut-out detailing. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.