Holly Sonders Wins Instagram In Slashed Mesh Mini Dress

TV host and sports personality turned Instagram siren Holly Sonders brought the sizzle on Saturday afternoon with an alluring new photo update. The 33-year-old, who has a penchant for appearing in ultra-revealing duds on her popular feed, took things to a whole new level by rocking a slashed, mesh-style mini dress that allowed for a sizable showing of skin.

Moreover, her bombshell curves and sensuous attributes were pleasingly accentuated as she sprawled out on a sofa and the camera captured her from above.

Sonders kept her caption short and sweet, crediting Los Angeles-based photographer Ashlee Krutzfeldt for the sultry snap. Contrastingly, her fans couldn’t help but gush over the magic the two had made together with the pose and the lens, respectively.

“@ajkphotography1 @holly.sonders nice work girls,” wrote one impressed commenter. “Great shot.”

“That is an absolutely stunning picture,” raved a second devotee. “Wow Holly. Yas!! [fire emoji]”

“Glamorous like a Bond girl,” opined a third follower.

“Wow, breaking the internet with every picture!” added another enamored admirer. “Good lawd!!”

Fans of the former standout golfer further voiced their overwhelming approval for the sexy share by double-tapping it in droves. Within 30 minutes, nearly 3,000 of them had smashed the like button.

The various curves of Sonders’ sculpted, sinuous frame were exhibited in exquisite detail due to a myriad of factors. The white couch and cream-colored surroundings allowed the outline of her sun-kissed body to stand out in contrast. The effect was aided in no small part by the lighting in the shot, the proximity of the camera and the positioning of her limbs.

Sonders was snapped laying on top of the aforementioned sofa with her head propped up and both arms extended upward and resting beside it. Meanwhile, she shifted and twisted her hips to her left, which put the curvature of her pert posterior on full display. She also bent her legs to the opposite side, which further emphasized her shapely figure.

Her black, mesh mini dress was so slashed that the Golf Channel and Fox Sports alum was showing a significant amount of skin across the breadth of her body. Her perky bosom and cheeky assets were particularly well-evidenced in the shot.

Sonders completed the look by allowing her lengthy, brunette locks to rest above her head. Meanwhile, her full lips had been pressed together and her smoldering eyes pierced the device that documented her.

As ever, Sonders was incredibly active On Instagram to kick-off the weekend, posting multiple updates on Friday and Saturday. She definitely raised temperatures on her timeline with one of the posts, which found her posing suggestively in a Las Vegas Raiders t-shirt and stonewash jeans that had been left unzipped in the front.