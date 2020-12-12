Poll: Large Majority Of Donald Trump Voters Believe Election Was Stolen, Want Him To Run Again In 2024

President-elect Joe Biden convincingly beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, winning both the popular vote and the Electoral College. Still, most Trump supporters seem to believe that their candidate was robbed.

In a Fox News poll released Friday, 77 percent of those who voted for the commander-in-chief said that they think the election was stolen from him. A small minority of independents and Democrats agreed with that assessment.

Trump has not yet conceded the race, launching legal challenges in a number of battleground states. His attempts to overturn the results have been unsuccessful so far, but only some on the right believe they pose a danger to American democracy, according to the survey.

In the poll, a strong majority of Republicans said that the president’s legal efforts are helping American democracy, while most Democrats and independents disagreed.

Even though they apparently believe the 2020 race was rigged for Biden, Trump voters and Republicans want the commander-in-chief to run again in 2024.

In the survey, 79 percent of Trump voters and 71 percent of Republicans said that they would like him to launch a comeback presidential bid in 2024.

Less than one third of independent voters and a small minority of Democrats said that they would like Trump to run for the White House once again.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

On Friday, as The Washington Post reported, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas, all but definitively squashing Trump supporters’ hopes. Trump-appointed Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Corey Barret and Neil Gorsuch voted against taking up the case.

Biden is poised to be inaugurated in January next year.

As for 2024, it has been speculated that Trump may run again. He added fuel to the speculation last week at a rally in the state of Georgia, where he hinted at the possibility.

“We are going to win back the White House. We’re gonna win it back,” Trump told a crowd of supporters.

“And then in 2024, hopefully I won’t have to be a candidate, we’re gonna win back the White House again. I said I don’t wanna wait until 2024. I wanna go back three weeks,” he said.

According to The Guardian, Trump floated the same idea earlier this month at a holiday reception.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” he told the attendees.

As The Inquisitr reported, the president’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have also hinted that they are considering 2024 presidential runs.