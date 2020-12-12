Katelyn Runck Showcases Voluptuous Chest In Tight Crop Top

Brunette beauty Katelyn Runck knows how to rock just about any kind of look. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to showcase her credible curves in a sexy crop top and a pair of striped slacks while she enjoyed some time outside.

Katelyn’s shirt was made from a white ribbed fabric. It had a low-cut neckline that featured a small ruffle along the top and bottom edge. The number also had off-the-shoulder sleeves and was cropped at her ribs. Her pants were white with vertical yellow stripes. They had a mid-rise, gathered waist. She also sported a pair of flat sandals.

The popular influencer wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail, and she sported a pale white polish on her nails.

The update consisted of two photos that captured Katelyn striking a couple of poses by the beach. Fluffy clouds dotted the sky, suggesting it was a perfect day to be enjoying the weather.

In the first snap, Katelyn sat on a step near a fence. With one leg pulled next to her body and her other leg dangling off the step, she looked off to one side has the warm sunlight warmed her skin, calling attention to her voluptuous cleavage. She rested her hands on her knees, showing off her trim midsection.

Katelyn was standing beside the fence in the second frame with the turquoise water behind her. She looked away from the camera while she held the end of her ponytail in her hand. With one hip cocked to the side and one knee bent, she showcased her curvy hips as well as her flat tummy. Her toned arms were also on diapsplay.

In the caption, Katelyn tagged a travel resort in the Maldives and the photographer.

Dozens of her admirers took some time to give the post some love.

“You are very beautiful and gorgeous!!” wrote one follower with two red heart emoji.

“This has to be the best picture of you I ever seen yet. Wow,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Drop dead gorgeous wow,” a third fan added with a heart-eye smiley face and flame emoji.

“You always look the prettiest,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier this month, Katelyn shared an update that caught her looking feminine and sexy in a two-piece ensemble that included a skimpy top and a semi-sheer skirt. The shirt had a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of skin. The skirt had ruched seams and hugged her hips, accentuating her feminine curves.