Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiny Workout Top And Skintight Booty Shorts

Social media influencer Yaslen Clemente captured the attention of thousands of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Saturday, December 12, when she shared a smoking-hot new photo of her enviable physique.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was photographed in front of a murky backdrop as she situated herself in the center of the frame and struck a sexy pose. She stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out to showcase her curvy form. She placed her right hand on the back of her locks and her left hand on her left thigh. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted as she directed her strong glare straight towards the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted blond hair was flipped to the left and looked to be blown out in large waves that fell around her shoulders and back — a deviation from her usual curly do. She wore her perfectly manicured nails long with a bold teal polish.

The model showed off her busty chest in a white sports bra that featured a single-shoulder design a cropped body that displayed her chiseled core. The garment’s low-cut front also drew eyes to her bosom as it tightly hugged her assets and revealed a bit of her cleavage.

She paired the top with a pair of gray booty shorts that featured a metallic print. The skintight bottoms showed off her curvy hips and bodacious backside. She completed with the sporty-yet-scanty look with white sneakers, and accessorized with a drop necklace.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her ensemble was designed by her new fitness apparel brand, Oh Yas Fit, which she announced is “coming soon.”

She further credited PGM Studios as the photographers behind her sizzling post, which amassed more than 14,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Dozens of admirers also headed to the comments section to shower Yaslen with compliments on her body, her beauty, and her clothing.

“OMG goodness, love the shorts on you,” one user wrote, adding several red heart emoji to their comment.

“You are looking so hot, beautiful for real,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with heart-eye and kiss-face symbols.

“Your photos and videos are the best,” a third admirer gushed.

“Pure perfection oh my god so gorgeous,” a fourth individual asserted.

Yaslen has tantalized her Instagram fans with plenty of jaw-dropping content this week. Just on Thursday, she uploaded a sexy photo of herself in booty-enhancing gray leggings that successfully showcased her pert derriere.