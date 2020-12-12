Dasha Mart Flaunts Curves & Long Legs In Semi-Sheer Mini Dress

Miami-based model Dasha Mart took to Instagram to share an update that featured her looking elegant and sexy. She uploaded a series of photos that saw her rocking a black mini dress, which showcased her cleavage and long legs.

Dasha’s dress had a sheer top with a mock turtleneck and long sleeves. The lining was strapless with a low-cut neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The hemline cut off at the tops of her thighs, giving her the perfect opportunity to highlight her amazingly long pins. She also wore a pair of high-heeled sandals with straps that wrapped up her calves.

The popular influencer styled her hair straight and accessorized with a pair of large dangle earrings.

According to the geotag, Dasha was at a hotel in Miami for the photo shoot. The post consisted of four snapshots that saw her reclining on the arm of a white leather sofa in what appeared to be the hotel’s lobby. A large container of tropical plants sat behind the sofa.

In the caption, she tagged online retailer Catwalk Collection as the maker of the dress.

In the first picture, Dasha leaned back on one hand while she held her other behind her head. She bent one knee and arched her back, showcasing her shapely legs and the sexy curve of her hips. Her bronze skin looked flawless under the light.

The second frame was a closer angle of the model as she sat with one hand on her hip. She crossed her legs, emphasizing her thighs. The pose also showcased her impressive chest. With her head tilted, she gazed at the lens with her lips parted.

The third photo was similar to the first in that it captured all of Dasha’s body. She looked off to one side with a fierce expression while she leaned back, flaunting her pins.

Dasha gave the camera sultry look in the last photo, which captured her from a side angle. The beauty held her fingers up to her lips while she tilted her head back. She bent one knee, teasing the back of her bare thigh while also showing off her hourglass shape.

Last month, Dasha showed off a lot more skin in an update that featured her wearing a black bikini. The top flashed her bosom and cheeky bottom. The update included three snaps that caught her showing off her fit physique while enjoying some time on a boat.