Tyra Banks Shares Close-Up Shots Of Cleavage From Sefies That She ‘Banked’ During ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tyra encouraged her fans to get glam at home.

Tyra Banks revealed that she took plenty of selfies during her gig hosting Dancing with the Stars, and she posted a few of them on her Instagram account on Friday. Some of the pics provided a close-up view of her ample cleavage.

In her caption, the 47-year-old supermodel noted that there are few places to go right now that require getting all glammed up. However, she informed her fans that she “banked” plenty of selfies of the chic outfits that she wore during her time on DWTS. She gave her fans a closer look at one ensemble in a carousel that included half a dozen images.

Tyra wore a combo of a bedazzled black catsuit and an elegant gown. The former featured a flattering sweetheart neckline that scooped down low to put her ample assets on full display. The piece’s bodice was molded to perfectly fit her bombshell body, and the bust appeared to boost her chest up while also pressing her breasts together. The catsuit was embellished with glittering crystals of various shapes and sizes.

The garment was partially covered by its companion piece: a black dress with a snug fit and a single gloved sleeve. In a previous Instagram post featuring some of her favorite DWTS looks, which can be viewed here, Tyra identified the designer of her eye-catching ensemble as Brendon Alexander. The full-body photo that she shared revealed that her catsuit included a pair of attached boots with stiletto heels, while her dress boasted a high slit and ruched sides.

The America’s Next Top model star wore her long, highlighted hair styled in flowy waves. A deep side part caused a curtain of blond locks to cover her right eye.

In her series of selfies, she showed off her modeling prowess by striking a few different poses and changing her facial expressions. The creator of the “smize” looked radiant while smiling warmly at the camera in her first shot. For the next pic, she oozed confidence and strength by standing up, placing her hands on her hips, and staring down at the camera.

Tyra showed off her goofy side in a few photos. She was pictured laughing and making a shocked face while holding pieces of hair out to the side.

The model’s fans rewarded her slideshow with over 91,000 likes and scores of messages full of praise.

“You are super hot bank on that,” commented one of her followers.

“This woman seems to get more and more BEAUTIFUL by the minute!” gushed another admirer.

“You are mesmerizing,” read a third message.

Tyra’s collection of throwback photos came after she revealed what she’s been up to since Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars ended. As reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainment icon and entrepreneur has been busy perfecting her new Smize Ice Cream brand.