Donald Trump Reportedly Wants To Appoint Special Counsel To Investigate Voter Fraud, Hunter Biden

In recent days, President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed interest in appointing a special counsel to investigate alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Individuals briefed on the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Attorney General William Barr, whose Justice Department said that there was no evidence of widespread electoral fraud.

Barr allegedly knew about the federal investigations into Hunter Biden, who is President-elect Joe Biden’s son, but refrained from disclosing this information to the public as to not influence the outcome of the presidential race, which reportedly angered the commander-in-chief as well.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “the president has directed advisers to look for people who could serve in such a position, one of the people said, as lawsuits and other efforts by Mr. Trump and his campaign to reverse the election results flounder.”

“White House officials and allies of the president on Capitol Hill and elsewhere have also pushed for the appointment of a special counsel, another person familiar with the discussions said.”

One administration official explained that some fear Biden could, once he assumes office, squash investigations into his son, which is why those close to Trump are looking to appoint a special counsel as soon as possible.

Under Justice Department guidelines, a special counsel would have to be appointed by the attorney general. It remains unclear if Barr would be willing to do so, but speculation has already begun that Trump could fire him and pave the way for a loyalist to take the position.

Individuals familiar with Barr’s thinking said that he does not plan on resigning from his post.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Some Republican lawmakers have urged Trump to direct Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate alleged irregularities in the 2020 race. Led by Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, the group of lawmakers said that a special counsel is the “best option to bring to light to whatever happened in the 2020 election.”

Trump has indicated that he is looking into firing Barr. In a tweet on Saturday, he described him as a “big disappointment.” In another tweet, he predicted that Hunter Biden probes will be squashed by the incoming administration.

IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hunter Biden is allegedly being investigated by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware and by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The probes do not implicate the president-elect, but they could become a major political issue for him once he takes office.