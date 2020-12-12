Kylie Jenner Bares Cleavage In Nude Bra That Blends Into Her Skin

Kylie Jenner is wowing her 202.7 million followers in her latest Instagram upload. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a new post to her feed which contained three separate photos. The December 12 pics showed the makeup mogul sporting a nude bra top that blended into her bronzed skin.

The 23-year-old posed in the courtyard of her mega-mansion next to her outdoor basketball court. Kylie sported the thick-banded bra which featured a fabric twist just at the center of her cleavage. Paired with the bra were some high-rise jeans which had a baggy leg. Kylie also wore a white blazer but kept it off her shoulders, with the fabric landing at her elbows. She sported some white sneakers with purple trim and a bright gold purse.

Kylie wore her dark locks back in a slick low ponytail and a part running down the left side of her head. She also added a simple gold chain necklace to her ensemble. The reality star had dangerously pointy fingernails that were painted black.

In the first photo of the series, Kylie looked down keeping her eyes away from the camera. In the second she looked up with her eyes closed to keep the sun from shining in them. The third pic was a close-up of her clean shoes and gold handbag.

It didn’t take long for the likes to start piling in, with the post garnering over 2.1 million double taps in just one hour. Over 8,000 comments piled up in the comments section. Kylie is the fifth most-followed account on Instagram, meaning her comments section is riddled with spammers. In between the bots and hustlers, loyal fans of the reality star complimented her hot look.

“Our queen as always,” one fan wrote.

“So hot!” a second added.

Kylie’s half-brother, Rob Kardashian, also commented on the post.

“LAKER NATION,” he said with a handful of exclamation points and purple devil emoji.

Kylie has been posing on her basketball court a lot these days, as its walls provide the perfect plain backdrop which doesn’t overshadow her tremendous ensembles. Earlier this week, the mother wore a skintight yellow dress with matching netted hells. She posed in several different positions, which included several where she bent over while staring into the camera. The television personality also showed off her long maroon locks which ran all the way down her back. She recently had asked her followers what she should do next to her stands, and it looks like she put a hefty amount of red extensions in to spice things up.