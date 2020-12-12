Larsa Pippen Slays In Deep, Plunging Metallic Dress

Larsa Pippen has been on a roll with sexy Instagram posts lately, and her newest doesn’t disappoint. The 46-year-old wowed her 2 million followers with a hot new snapshot she shared on December 12.

In the sexy new upload, Larsa shared a close-up selfie in which she rocked a plunging silver metallic dress. The garment had pointed shoulders, which made for a very high-fashion look. The small detailed silver pieces on the top reflected the light from around Larsa and made the top look like it was glowing.

Larsa’s cleavage was covered by her long locks, which she left down and in loose waves. The mother of four parted her hair down the middle of her head and had a small braid that was pulled forward from underneath her other strands.

Larsa stared into the camera with her head cocked to one side and had a blank look on her face. The former Real Housewives of Miami star was sitting outside when she snapped the pic, with the sun just starting to go down behind her.

In her caption for the new post, Larsa asked her followers what made them happy, a question that opened the door for all kinds of answers in the comments section. The former Kardashian bestie found herself in headlines recently after stepping out with a married basketballer.

While the post got a lot of love from her fans, others were quick to slam her in the comments section.

“Not other people’s husbands,” one user said of what makes them happy.

“People that don’t home wreck,” another added.

“24 year olds with 60 million dollar NBA contracts,” a third said of Larsa’s rumored hookup, Malik Beasley.

Over 10,000 fans liked the post in under an hour, and her supporters tried their best to drown out the haters.

“Ignore the haters, you’re looking fab as ever,” one fan said.

Shortly after Larsa was spotted holding hands with Malik, she turned off the comments on some of her Instagram posts in an effort to keep trolls from spamming her. Eventually, she turned them back on and has been sharing some sexy pics of herself to her feed.

Last week, the reality personality posted a selfie in a low-cut white tank top, hinting at her scandal with the caption “only the real can relate.” It’s been photo after photo since. as Larsa has been sharing close-up pics with her followers and seeming unbothered by the whole situation.