Holly Sonders Flaunts Major Cleavage In Neon Bikini For Insta Video: ‘Nobody Likes Me For My Singing Voice’

Social media star Holly Saunders put her fabulous assets on display in a minuscule neon bikini on Saturday. The model also wowed her 493,000 Instagram followers when she burst into song during the video.

The brunette bombshell felt that she wasn’t known for her musical talent and apologized to the person who covered the Radiohead song she sang. In the clip, Holly sang a few lines of “Creep” before teasing her fans with her unbelievable looks.

She wore a brightly colored swimsuit that complemented the bronzed tones of her skin. The halter-style bikini fastened behind her neck, drawing attention to her insane cleavage. The fabric clung to her prominent curves and seemed just a tad too small for her.

The model styled her hair into a side part. She let her brown tresses cascade down her shoulders and back in an elegant coiffure. She also rocked a pair of diamante earrings that added a touch of bling to her outfit.

Holly took to the outdoors for the offering. She posed in the garden of a spectacular house that had a sparkling pool. Palm trees, outdoor furniture, and sun loungers created an idyllic setting.

At the beginning of the video, the videographer is seen before he turns the attention to the social media star. Holly pouted her lips as she strolled outside. She started to sing, laughed, and then continued with the song. When she reached the pool, she looked into the lens and pursed her full mouth. Holly then directed all her attention at the camera as she licked her luscious lips.

Her fans loved the offering and inundated her with praise. Many of them raced to view the video and engaged with her on the platform. The offering has already racked up over 27,000 views, more than 2,000 likes, and a slew of comments.

“Don’t sell yourself short. [heart emoji] your singing voice,” an admirer complimented.

“You sound great Holly! Looking gorgeous as always!” raved another.

One follower teased the model, referencing her caption.

“We all have our gifts to share… but some should be left unspoken or in this case unsung,” they wrote, adding a winking emoji.

A fourth user offered the influencer some encouragement by placing her focus on the positive.

“Hi Holly! It doesn’t matter how bad you think you sing, you look amazing!” they gushed.

The model recently left very little to the imagination in another upload. On Friday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a photo of her with strategically placed Christmas bows across her naked body.