Gabby Allen Yanks On Her Strappy Bikini Top At Dubai Club & Assures Fans That She’s ‘Smiling On The Insides’

Gabby Allen likely put smiles on the faces of many fans with her latest sizzling vacation snapshot, but she had to assure her Instagram followers that she was happier than she looked in the bikini pic.

The 28-year-old British fitness model has been enjoying a getaway in Dubai, and her trip has provided plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops. Her latest visual update placed her at the luxurious DRIFT Beach club. According to Grazia, the venue is located on the property of the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel. Its offerings include an infinity pool, scenic views, private cabanas, live entertainment, and a menu of delectable cuisine created by Chef Maxime Le Van.

Gabby took advantage of her access to the club’s pool by posing in the shallow water of what appeared to be a Baja shelf. The well-traveled influencer was dressed to have some fun in the sun, which cast a soft glow over her tan body. She rocked a design from Viki Swim. Her bikini boasted an on-trend leopard-print pattern and a strappy style. Her top featured fixed cups attached to a ring in the center. Straps above the bust curved over her chest to enhance its shape. Another pair of thin bands extended down from the ring. The Love Island star hooked her right thumb on the corresponding strap and yanked it down. Her bottoms featured additional hardware on each side and a waistline that dipped down low to showcase her chiseled abs.

Gabby stood with one hip cocked to display the outer curve of her pert derrière. She bent the opposite knee and positioned that leg slightly forward, drawing the eye to her muscular thigh. Her blond bob was brushed back, and her hair was tucked behind her ears to provide an unobstructed view of her gorgeous face.

The stylish social media star added some glam to her look by rocking a bit of bling. She wore a delicate gold chain on one wrist, and a ring with a dark stone on the opposite hand. She also sported a pair of gold earrings that somewhat blended in with her hair.

Gabby gave the camera a smoldering look by squinting her eyes slightly and barely quirking the corners of her lips up. While her facial expression was sultry, she assured her 1.1 million followers that she was “smiling on the insides.” She also used a trio of emoji to illustrate how she she really felt while her photo was being taken.

“You look like a Bond girl. I love this hair babe!” wrote The Challenge star Tori Deal in response to her post.

“Damn girl unreal,” read a message from a fan.

“What a body!!” gushed another admirer.

In another pic from her Dubai trip, Gabby stunned in a gray-and-yellow bikini. She opted to tug on her bottoms instead of her top for that photo op.