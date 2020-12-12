Julianne Hough Shows Off Flawless Figure In Peach Sports Bra & Yoga Pants

Julianne Hough looked healthy and happy and in her most recent Instagram post on Friday. The former Dancing With The Stars judge looked gorgeous and glowing as she rocked a skintight workout ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Julianne was gorgeous in a peach-colored sports bra. The garment featured a scooped neckline that showed off her chest. The straps were slim as they flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

The dancer added a pair of matching yoga pants. The skintight bottoms hugged her curvy hips and clung to her slim midsection while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of dangling earrings and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

In the photo, Julianne sat on top of a black yoga mat. She had both of her knees bent, and pulled one leg in near her chest. She held a gray notebook in one hand and a pen in the other. She held the pen up to her mouth as a cup and some other products sat next to her on the ground.

In the background of the photo, a hardwood floor can be seen, as well as a beige wall. Some black shelves also hung behind Julianne.

Her long, brown hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung behind her back.

Julianne’s over 4.9 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 52,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 220 messages during that time.

“I wonder if she’s really thinking about pizza,” one follower quipped.

“Wow this is gorgeous!!!” another gushed.

“Wow, Jules, this pic of you might be the very best one I’ve ever seen on Instagram. This is my first comment to you. Merry Christmas,” a third user wrote.

“You look very beautiful with darker hair,” a fourth person commented.

The actress appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking tight workout gear, teeny tops, stunning dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Julianne recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a daring black dress with racy cutouts and a short skirt. That post was also a hit among her supporters. To date, it’s reeled in more than 339,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.