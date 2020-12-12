‘General Hospital’ Fans React To The Julian Baby Bombshell

An interesting bombshell was dropped during Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Viewers had speculated that Dr. Kim Nero might have been pregnant when she left Port Charles last year. During the December 11 show, it was confirmed that she had been, but there was a twist tossed out regarding the baby’s paternity.

As General Hospital viewers saw on Friday, Julian showed up at the apartment where he thought Kim now lived. He was met at the door by a woman he did not know, and he soon learned that she worked for Kim. Not long after that, it was revealed that she was the nanny for Kim’s son.

The nanny also acknowledged that she recognized Julian, whom Kim had teasingly nicknamed Charlie. A fire alarm then rang out, and she took the child outside and then called Kim. She told her about Julian’s visit and said he had no idea he was the boy’s father.

General Hospital fans had speculated before Kim’s departure from Port Charles last year that she’d end up pregnant from her one-time interlude with Franco when he was living as Drew.

Viewers were right in guessing she’d be pregnant. Apparently, however, it’s Julian rather than Franco who fathered the infant. At least one General Hospital fan pondered via Twitter if that was really true though.

“If I had to guess, I’d say for now, #gh is going with Julian being the daddy, but there won’t be any actual DNA test, so in the future, they can play with it being Franco’s. I don’t know why’d they make it Franco’s ATM; I suspect they’re setting up a SL for the future,” one person noted.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The question is, what now? She’s not returning to General Hospital, at least not played by Tamara Braun again. Not only that but William deVry’s last scenes as Julian seemingly air during the coming week. Why reveal the two had a child together now?

If Kim’s child is Julian’s, that means there’s yet another kid who is being hidden from him. He’s already been through that in spades, having not known that Lucas, Sam, or Leo were his kids after their births either.

“So Jules is the daddy and he is not allowed to see the kid or knowing it is his once again,” one viewer tweeted.

“It is Franco’s – it will add to the drama that way – it being Julians doesn’t bring any drama especially with him leaving the show,” another person noted.

“Kim Nero had a baby????? Say what???? So we’re killing Julian off – or writing him out, shortly after dropping this bomb shell. How the h*ll does random baby make sense in all of this?” someone else questioned.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that Julian will face an ultimatum from Sonny on Monday. He’ll ask a stranger for help later in the week, and it is known that the character will be off the canvas soon.

Is little Andrew actually Franco’s after all? Some fans of General Hospital suspect that’s the case, especially since Kim gave the infant a name connected to both Franco and Drew.

It’s not clear where this is headed or how soon people will get answers. However, this latest General Hospital twist certainly came as a rather unexpected one at this juncture.