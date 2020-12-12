Dua Lipa Is A Vision In Low-Cut Black Gown By Giambattista Valli

Dua Lipa performed at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on Thursday in a gown that her fans will be talking about for years to come. The famous Brit sang “Boys Will Be Boys” from her newest album and performed it to perfection. On December 12, she shared some stills from her time at the awards show, showcasing her incredible dress from designer Giambattista Valli.

The gown, which is from the designer’s spring/summer Haute Couture 2016/17 collection, featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline that exposed some of Dua’s cleavage. The dress had a tulle plissé which landed on the floor all around her. In an ensemble that would make most women look like they were wearing a loofa, Dua looked more elegant than ever.

The “New Rules” singer kept her hairstyle simple, which kept all the focus on her intricate garb. Dua wore her dark locks down and super straight with a part running down the right side of her head.

In the series of photos that she shared to her feed, Dua looked confident on stage and playful behind the scenes. She was captured taking a seat backstage and played with the camera by laughing and pointing at her photographer when her image was snapped.

In a December 11 post, which can be seen here, Dua thanked Billboard for her honor of Powerhouse of the Year and for letting her sing a stripped-down version of “Boys Will Be Boys.”

“Thank you for having us open the show and allowing me to perform a song that means so much to me and that I probably wouldn’t have had the chance to perform like this for any other occasion. Thank you to my wonderful team who helped bring my Fantasia dreams 2 life,” she wrote.

Fans showed Dua an overwhelming amount of support in the comments section for both photos, complimenting her incredible look and her stellar performance.

“I am speechless,” one fan wrote with several black heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another added.

“I love that song so much!” a third wrote with a heart-eyed smiley face.

Black has been all the rage for Dua lately in terms of her fashion choices. The songstress has been sporting all sorts of dark ensembles recently and has been sharing her looks on social media. Earlier this week she showed off her killer outfit from the 2020 LOS40 Music Awards in Spain. Dua’s rocked a cut-out leather garb which revealed plenty of skin and was also paired with fishnet stockings.