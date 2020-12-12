Genesis Lopez Flaunts Major Cleavage & Taut Tummy In A Sexy Triangle Bikini

Genesis Lopez stunned her 4.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot snapshot. On Saturday, December 12, the Brazilian-Japanese model showed off her enviable assets and fabulous figure in a skimpy bikini while enjoying the day at the beach.

Genesis rocked a printed two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her bombshell curves. It included a tiny top with triangle cups that were fully-lined to prevent her from revealing too much. However, the swimwear was cut so small, and it failed to fully cover her voluptuous chest. The plunging neckline also offered a tantalizing view of her cleavage. Notably, a hint of her sideboob was evident from certain angles. The thin straps that provided support for the piece clung to her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

The matching thong was even more revealing. It boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that highlighted her taut stomach and chiseled abs. Only a tiny piece of fabric covered her privates. Its waistband was made up of thin straps that clung to her small waist and helped accentuate her curvy hips. Its high-cut design also left plenty of skin exposed around her groin area.

In the picture, the Latina was photographed enjoying the warm weather on a yacht. She posed front and center with the right side of her shoulder higher than the other. Genesis placed her right arm over her body while the other arm hung by her side. Despite wearing sunglasses, she appeared to be looking straight into the camera and gave a closed-lip smile.

The vast ocean and the blue sky filled with clouds made up the background. The nearby island was also evident in the shot.

Genesis wore her brunette hair down and unstyled as her natural waves were showing at the ends. Her locks fell over her shoulder and down her back and were windswept by the strong sea breeze. She chose to wear a dainty necklace and stud earrings as her accessories.

The internet personality greeted her followers and asked them about their weekend.

The post earned more than 51,200 likes and an upward of 550 comments in less than a day of being live on Instagram. Fans from all over the globe flocked to the comments section, showering her with gushing messages. Several other admirers also praised her facial features and body. Most of them described her beauty in words, while others used emoji to get their point across.

“A blessing to have seen this today. You are so unbelievably gorgeous!” gushed an admirer.

“Wow! What a sexy figure!! You are more beautiful than the ocean,” wrote another fan.

“Cute dimples! I always find you so pretty,” added a third follower.