Lauren Drain Relaxes Her Stomach In A Tiny Thong Bikini For ‘Reality Vs Instagram’ Post

Lauren revealed the difference between how she sits on the beach when she's relaxing and posing for Instagram.

Lauren Drain showed off her strong physique in a skimpy string bikini to demonstrate the two different ways she sits at the beach.

Lauren, a fitness model who has been deemed “The World’s Sexiest Nurse” by her fans, took to Instagram on Friday to show her 3.7 million followers how the content that she posts on social media often fails to capture what she looks like when she’s not posing for photos or videos. For her “Reality vs Instagram” video, she was filmed relaxing on a sandy shore with a view of the ocean’s rolling waves. Fluffy white clouds drifted across a bright blue sky, creating the perfect backdrop for an attention-grabbing IG photo op.

She was dressed to impress in a two-piece swimsuit that hid little of her body. Her top’s string ties were black, as was the trim around its teeny triangle cups. Her bottoms were a matching thong with thin elastic side bands.

The bikini competitor wore her blond hair styled in a practical high ponytail. A pair of sunglasses with cat-eye frames were pushed up on top of her head. She sat on a gray lounger that appeared to consist of one large upholstered cushion. She initially leaned back on her hands and relaxed her stomach while she gazed off into the distance. The casual pose hid her pert posterior from view.

Lauren pretended to suddenly notice that there was a camera trained on her, and she quickly altered her position and changed her demeanor. She sat up straight, spread her legs further apart, and arched her back so that her derrière was on display. She flashed a flirty smile at the camera while rubbing her toned left thigh with her corresponding hand. With the other hand, she reached back to play with her hair.

The photogenic fitness influencer continued to create Instagram-worthy moments to capture on film by pretending to yawn and pulling her shades down over her eyes. The soundtrack that she chose for her video was the “Ride It” remix by Regard.

Many of Lauren’s online admirers agreed that she still looked great even when she wasn’t making any effort to.

“Girl who are you kidding? You look hot either way,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“The reality is that the reality isn’t even bad,” read another message.

“You are just the best. Keeping it real,” commented a third Instagrammer.

Lauren isn’t bashful about showing off her body on social media, and she often shares real talk about how she feels about her muscular physique. In a recent post, she confessed that she used to think that her legs looked manly, but she’s since come to believe that “strong is sexy.”