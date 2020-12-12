Holly Sonders Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Black T-Shirt & Unbuttoned Jeans

Holly Sonders rocked a casual look for a brand new Instagram snap on Friday, and she looked smoking hot in the process. The former Fox Sports host showed just a hint of skin the tight ensemble.

In the racy pic, Holly stunned as she wore a clingy black T-shirt to show off her allegiance to the Raiders football team. The top fit snugly around her ample bust and boasted short sleeves to flaunt her toned arms.

She teamed the top with a pair of hip-hugging jeans. The denim wrapped around her tiny waist and round booty. She left the pants unbuttoned to flash some skin, and show off a small peek at her flat tummy. She accessorized the look with a black NFL beanie on her head.

In the photo, Holly had one of her arms stretched out over her head. The other rested near her midsection as she arched her back and pushed her booty out. Her shoulders were pulled back as she pushed her chest out and turned her head away from the camera while wearing a steamy expression on her face. A bright spotlight washed over her body and illuminated her bronzed skin.

She wore her long, dark hair in sleek, straight strands that spilled out from under her black hat. The locks fell down her back.

Holly’s 493,000-plus followers showed their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,800 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“That’s the ugliest shirt I have ever seen! You need to be wearing a world champion Kansas City Chiefs shirt!!” one follower joked.

“Beautiful outfit,” another wrote, adding a red heart emoji for emphasis.

“Looking good in those jeans Holly!” a third comment read.

“You are second to none,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to showing off her incredible physique in her online photos. She’s become known for rocking teeny tops, tight dresses, sexy lingerie, and more in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed completely naked with nothing but two white bows over her bare chest and a red bow over between her thighs. That post was a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 520 comments.