Instagram Madi Teeuws Goes Topless & Covers Herself With Flowers

Instagram sensation Madi Teeuws looked radiant in her latest social media update. The blonde bombshell stunned her 569,000 followers when she went topless in two sexy photos that showed off her flawless beauty.

The model flaunted her sun-kissed skin as she lay on a white sheet for a gorgeous photo shoot. She covered her nudity with a bunch of white and yellow blossoms, but her shoulders, arms, and toned abs were still put on display. On her lower half, she rocked a pair of denim bottoms that clung to her hips.

Madi’s dark blond hair was tousled around her as she posed for the camera. She wore stud earrings to complete her simple look.

Madi took to the platform on Friday and shared some words of encouragement and gratitude. In her caption, she urged her followers to surround themselves with people who helped them to grow. She then relayed that she and a friend had popped into a flower shop for some blooms. They then created a backdrop with the sheet and got creative. Madi shared that she was grateful to have friends who were supportive, open, and inspiring.

The two-part update consisted of a short video and a photograph. However, the mood and tone of each offering differed vastly from each other.

At the beginning of the clip, Madi seemed to be in a reflective mood. She looked at something off-camera before turning her attention to the flowers. The influencer then gazed at the lens before running her fingers through her tresses. Suddenly, the mood shifted and Madi laughed at the camera.

Madi posed seductively in the photograph. She widened her eyes and slightly parted her lips in the shot as the light enveloped her in its glow. She held the flowers in front of her chest, but a sliver of sideboob can be seen in the shot.

The social media star’s fans loved the offering and showed their appreciation by engaging with her on the platform. It has already received more than 12,000 likes and a slew of comments since she uploaded it.

One of her admirers immediately came to her rescue with a chivalrous comment.

“Let me put those in water for you!” they offered. They also added a winking emoji to show that they were just teasing her.

Another of her fans made a tongue-in-cheek comment about the blooms.

“I used to like flowers,” they wrote. It appeared as if they were vexed that the floral bouquet was disrupting their view.

A third Instagrammer continued teasing Madi.

“So if you were to remove those – would it be called deflowered?” they joked.

Madi recently took to Instagram in dark purple lingerie, according to The Inquisitr.